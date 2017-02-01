An Ontario minor hockey executive has been suspended and ordered to take ethics training after posting a slur online about Canadian women who joined a massive march in Washington, D.C., last month.

Windsor Minor Hockey Association president Dean Lapierre had apologized last week and said he "screwed up" when he made the comment on his personal Facebook page.

Lapierre, described by the association as a 30-year volunteer, wrote on Facebook: "Any of those CANADIAN women who wanted to protest the President of the USA and got turned around. Good u dumb bitches. Worry about your own Country CANADA. And your protesting what?"

The Windsor Minor Hockey Association says in a statement that after consulting with the Ontario Minor Hockey Association, it has passed a motion suspending Lapierre for the balance of this season.

It says the motion orders Lapierre to take a workshop by the Sexual Assault Crisis Centre of Windsor and other training programs on respect and ethics when dealing with social media.

The hockey association has also demanded a written apology from Lapierre.