Even with fists flying and goals being scored in droves, William Nylander's big night could not be overshadowed Saturday at TD Garden.
The young Toronto Maple Leafs centreman recorded his first career hat trick to chase Tuukka Rask out of his net in front of a rowdy Boston crowd.
Tuukka Rask pulled after surrendering four goals on 13 shots. 4-1 Leafs.—
@Proteautype
Three Toronto goals in less than two minutes turned up the heat for the Bruins and a pleasant exchange took place between Leafs' Matt Martin and Boston's Adam McQuaid.
end of McQuaid/Martin fight pic.twitter.com/Pf9teA1DJq—
@myregularface
While Boston came back to tie the game (more than once), it was ultimately Toronto that took home the 6-5 win.
What more could you ask of a Saturday night game?
