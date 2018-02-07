Wild's Brodin out 3-4 weeks with broken hand
Minnesota Wild defenceman Jonas Brodin will miss the next three to four weeks recovering from a broken left hand.
Defenceman suffered injury in 2nd period against Blues on Tuesday night
Minnesota Wild defenceman Jonas Brodin will miss the next three to four weeks recovering from a broken left hand.
The Wild announced Brodin had surgery Wednesday. He's one of the top four blue-liners and by far the team's leader with a plus-19 rating.
Brodin was hurt in the second period at St. Louis on Tuesday night. The Wild beat the Blues 6-2 in their third straight game with their entire lineup available, after a number of injuries to their forwards scattered throughout the season. Now Brodin will be out of action until March, with the Wild right on the cusp of the playoff cut in a crowded Western Conference race.
The Wild are 18-4-4 at home this season. They will begin a five-game homestand Thursday against NHL-worst Arizona.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.