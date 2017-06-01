On a team full of big names like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel, the Pittsburgh Penguins can thank their lucky stars for rookies Matt Murray and Jake Guentzel.

Though they're often overshadowed by their more famous teammates, the two kids have made massive contributions to the Penguins' bid to become the first NHL team in 19 years to win back-to-back championships.

The youngsters largely have been responsible for the Penguins' building a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup final after Wednesday night's 4-1 win over Nashville.

The Predators have outplayed the Penguins over the first six periods in this series, especially at five-on-five. Nashville has outshot the defending champions 64-39, but timely saves from Murray and timely goals from Guentzel have put the Penguins in a commanding spot.

Teams that have won the first two games of the Cup final have gone on to win the title 90 per cent of the time (45 of 50), including the last three occasions with the 2012 and 2014 Los Angels Kings as well as the Penguins last spring.

"They are opportunistic," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said of the Penguins. "We made a couple mistakes. Those mistakes ended up going back in our net. I think that's something we need to clean up."

Predators goalie Pekka Rinne will have to clean up his game, too. He entered the final with a .941 save percentage but has been outplayed by Murray. Rinne has been fighting the puck and has given a couple juicy rebounds that the Penguins have pounced on.

Murray was particularly strong in keeping his team in Game 2 in the first and second periods until the Penguins busted a 1-1 tie with three goals in the opening 3:28 of the third.

Guentzel scored in the first period to tie it 1-1, and again 10 seconds into the third for what turned out to be his second game winner in as many contests this series.

Stick boy to star

Murray was born 134 days before Guentzel in 1994. They didn't grow up that far apart. The Omaha, Neb.-born Guentzel was raised in the Minneapolis suburb of Woodbury, while Murray grew up six hours around Lake Superior in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Both were third-round draft picks a year apart, with Murray selected 83rd overall in 2012 and Guentzel chosen 77th overall in 2013.

Murray played his junior hockey with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. When he was in his second year, ready to be the No. 1 goalie, then Greyhounds general manager Kyle Dubas (now an assistant GM with the Toronto Maple Leafs) traded for Jack Campbell to be the starter. Here we are a few years later and Campbell has seen action in only two NHL games, while Murray is going for his second consecutive Stanley Cup.

Murray, who is still considered a rookie because he played in only 13 regular-season games last season, made 37 saves on Wednesday to improve his playoff record to 20-7 in 28 appearances, with a .928 save percentage. Only two other goalies in Stanley Cup playoff history have required fewer games to notch playoff win No. 20 — Hockey Hall of Famers Bill Durnan (26 games, 1944-47) and Patrick Roy (27 games, 1986-88).

Guentzel was a stick boy when Penguins forward Phil Kessel played at the University of Minnesota, where Guentzel's dad was an associate coach.

He went on to star at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and, after three solid years there, turned pro last spring. Guentzel was promoted to the Penguins in late November and scored two goals on his first two shots in a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers.

Before reaching the NHL, Guentzel, far right, starred for the University of Nebraska-Omaha. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald/Associated Press)

Listen to Sid

Guentzel's dressing room stall is beside Crosby's

"We tend to put a lot of the young guys next to Sid when they come up and join our team," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "He's such a great influence on them. I think the leadership that he provides, just those informal conversations, are great for a young player.

"I think Sid has a really nice way of making those guys feel comfortable when they come into our dressing room. The influence he has on these kids goes a long way to giving these kids the confidence that they need."

Guentzel has plenty of confidence in his game. If you combine his goals this season in the AHL (21 in 31 games), with the Penguins in the regular season (16 in 40) and the playoffs (12 in 21) he's only one shy of the 50-goal mark in 92 games.

Guentzel's 12 goals are the second-most ever by a rookie in the NHL playoffs. Only Dino Ciccarelli has more, scoring 14 in 1981.

But now the final moves to Nashville for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday. The Predators have gone 7-1 at home. Maybe the series will turn around there for the Predators, but not if Murray keeps making key saves and Guentzel keeps scoring timely goals.