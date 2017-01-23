The Calgary Flames may have stumbled lately with back-to-back losses at home to the Nashville Predators and provincial-rival Edmonton Oilers, but the recent struggles have been nothing like the grim beginning when the Flames flickered in the first five weeks of the season.

A 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers in front of a frustrated home crowd on Nov. 12 was the Flames' fourth in a row to give them a 5-10-1 record for 11 out of a possible 32 points.

They were near the bottom of the standings. Only the Arizona Coyotes had fewer points (10), but they had played two fewer games than Calgary. Trade rumours started to swirl around the team.

The dismal start also had the hockey world wondering about the coaching change from Bob Hartley to Glen Gulutzan, and what happened to the play of new No. 1 goalkeeper Brian Elliott.

"It was a tough training camp for us," says veteran Calgary forward Mikael Backlund, who leads his team with 14 goals and 33 points in 49 games.

"We had a new coach, new system. A lot of our guys were either injured or missing from training camp because of the World Cup. Then Johnny [Gaudreau] was late and [Kris Versteeg] was late. It took us time to get tight as a group."

Gaudreau, last season's team scoring leader, missed training camp because of a contract dispute. Versteeg attended Edmonton's training camp but left the Oilers to sign with the Flames on the day before the season opener.

Gulutzan wanted the Flames to play more of a puck-possession game. The Flames also struggled with the new special teams systems. In the first 16 games, they were a poor 5-for-53 on the power play and surrendered a horrendous 16 goals on the penalty kill in 53 man-short situations.

"It wasn't a huge change to the system, but it does take time to adjust to a new coach, what he wants, especially on special teams," Backlund says. "It was frustrating at the beginning, but you have to stay patient and it got better."

Reversal of fortunes

The Flames' fortunes began to turn around after that loss to the Rangers. Each of the seven Canadian-based NHL clubs has played well in recent months, but only the Edmonton Oilers have been better than the Flames since Nov. 15:

Oilers 17-9-7 — 41 points in 33 games

Flames 19-12-2 — 40 points in 33 games

Canucks 16-11-5 — 37 points in 32 games

Maple Leafs 15-8-6 — 36 points in 29 games

Senators 16-10-4 — 36 points in 30 games

Canadiens 15-11-6 — 36 points in 31 games

Jets 14-16-2 — 30 points in 32 games

"Missing guys and stuff, the new systems, our power play and PK weren't very good. Our breakouts were different and it took time," says Flames defenceman Dougie Hamilton, when asked what was at the root of the early-season troubles. "Now we're at a point where we're no longer thinking about it and as a result, we're better for it."

Leading the NHL with eight shorthanded goals has helped the Flames' cause. But Hamilton, Backlund and others also credit backup goalie Chad Johnson for the turnaround as well as the development of rookie Matthew Tkachuk, who has nine goals and 30 points.

A key stretch began when the Flames defeated the Minnesota Wild 1-0 on Nov. 15 on the road. Gaudreau scored the game-winner that night but also left the game with a broken finger on his right hand after a slash from Wild forward Eric Staal.

With three goals in three games, Johnny Hockey was warming up after a slow start that saw him score just twice in 14 outings. The injury required surgery and Gaudreau missed the next 10 games.

While Elliott and the rest of the Calgary players struggled to find themselves, Johnson went on an 11-2-0 run with three shutouts.

"It was huge," says Backlund, who is tied for the team lead with Hamilton with four game-winners apiece. "We were on a long [six-game] road trip out east. We were outshot and out-chanced and he was huge for us."

Two months later, the Flames are clinging to the final wild-card spot in the West as they hope to return to the playoffs for the second time in three years. And it seems the worst is behind them.