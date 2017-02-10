Even though Eric Staal is one of only 10 Canadians in the exclusive 27-member Triple Gold Club for winning a Stanley Cup, a world championship and Olympic gold, the 32-year-old centre had plenty to prove with the Minnesota Wild this season.

At the trade deadline a year ago, Staal left his brother Jordan and the Carolina Hurricanes to join his brother Marc when he was moved to the New York Rangers, a team that was considered a contender in the East.

But the oldest Staal was a bust on Broadway. He failed to register a point in five games when the Rangers flopped in the first round to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

Staal only recorded seven shots on goal and had a disconcerting plus-minus rating of minus-seven. You couldn't blame the Rangers for taking a pass on signing the Thunder Bay, Ont., native when he became an unrestricted free agent last July.

In fact, despite Staal's championship pedigree (2005-06 Stanley Cup with Carolina, 2007 world championship and 2010 Olympic gold) and veteran leadership capabilities, there weren't many teams lining up to sign him. There only were a few teams that had an interest in him, including the Wild.

Boudreau sees good in Staal

Minnesota signed Staal to a bargain $3.5-million US per season three-year contract on July 1. The Wild had hired a new head coach in Bruce Boudreau a few weeks earlier. As coach of the Washington Capitals, Boudreau had an up-close-and-personal view of how Staal performed in his halcyon days with the Hurricanes.

There was no doubt Staal had lost his standing among the elite players in the league. There was no spot for him on the 2014 Canadian Olympic team in Sochi. Ditto for the Canadian contingent at the World Cup of Hockey last September.

But Boudreau didn't care about Staal's unproductive stint with the Rangers. The new Wild coach didn't care that Staal was coming off a 13-goal season, his lowest total since his 11-goal rookie year.

Boudreau also didn't care that, with the exception of the brief five-game post-season appearance with the Rangers, the last time Staal had been in the Stanley Cup playoffs was the 2009 East final with the Hurricanes.

Boudreau felt that the durable 6-foot-4, 205-pound Staal would give the Wild size and a sound one-two punch down the middle with captain Mikko Koivu.

If the Wild were going to go deep into the playoffs in the West, Boudreau's team needed depth at centre to compete with the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings.

20-goal man

Although Staal has slumped in the second half with a goal and three assists in his last 12 outings, he got off to a terrific start at his new address. He checked in with 15 goals and 39 points in 41 games.

More importantly, the Wild remain tops in the West despite a 4-3 loss in overtime to the Blackhawks at home on Wednesday. Minnesota has gone a remarkable 26-5-4 in its past 35 games.

Staal has been a major factor in the Wild's success this season. He has played primarily with veteran Zach Parise, although the two were split up against the Blackhawks.

Staal, 18 games shy of hitting the 1,000-game milestone, is on track to register his 10th 20-goal season in his 13th year, and is definitely one of the league's comeback players of the year along with the Rangers' Michael Grabner.

But Staal, a Stanley Cup champion in his third pro season, knows that an elite player makes his mark in the playoffs.

Boudreau knows this, too. He has been a wildly successful regular-season coach who has advanced past the second round of the playoffs only once in nine years.

So Boudreau hopes that Staal also can continue his resurgence in the post-season, too. It's been a long time, after all.