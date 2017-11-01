With 100 days left before the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, there are still plenty of games for Canadian Olympic men's hockey team general manager Sean Burke and his staff to watch, and plenty of questions to be answered.

For instance, how will the injured Max Talbot perform when he returns to action after missing nine games with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv in the KHL? And can skilled centre Justin Azevedo come back in time after undergoing lower-body surgery? He's back in Canada recovering after a brilliant start that saw the former OHL scoring champion score 12 times in AK-Bars Kazan's first 19 games.

For now, let's assume those two players don't make the team. But if they return from their ailments to the same form they exhibited before they were hurt, they likely will usurp someone for a roster spot.

With that in mind, and with the Canadian team about to embark on a couple of key tournaments in Finland and Russia over the next two months to audition players, here's our projected roster for the 2018 Winter Games:

Goalies

Drew MacIntyre

Hometown: Charlottetown

Age: 34

Club team: Straubing Tigers (Germany)

NHL experience: Six games (Vancouver, Buffalo, Toronto)

Quick fact: Canada's backup for past three Spengler Cups

Justin Peters

Hometown: Blythe, Ont.

Age: 31

Club team: Kolner Hale (Germany)

NHL experience: 83 games (Carolina, Washington, Arizona)

Quick fact: Was the third goalie for Canada at 2014 world championships

Ben Scrivens

Hometown: Spruce Grove, Alta

Age: 31

Club team: Salavat Yulaev Ufa (KHL)

NHL games: 144 games (Toronto, Los Angeles, Edmonton, Montreal)

Quick fact: Seems the favourite to be Canada's starter

With 700 NHL games under his belt, Kevin Klein could be the most experienced defenceman on Canada's roster. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Defence

Jesse Blacker

Hometown: Toronto

Age: 26

Club team: Kunlun Red Star (KHL)

NHL experience: One game (Anaheim)

Quick facts: Won 2008-09 Memorial Cup with Windsor and a second OHL title with Owen Sound in 2010-11

Simon Despres

Hometown: Laval, Que.

Age: 26

Club team: HC Slovan Bratislava (KHL)

NHL experience: 222 games (Pittsburgh, Anaheim)

Quick facts: Won 2010-11 Memorial Cup with Saint John, named QMJHL defenceman of the year and played for Canada at world juniors

Chay Genoway

Hometown: Morden, Man

Age: 30

Club team: Lada Togliatti (KHL)

NHL experience: One game (Minnesota)

Quick fact: Helped Canada win Spengler Cup last December

Geoff Kinrade

Hometown: Nelson, B.C.

Age: 32

Club team: Kunlun Red Star (KHL)

NHL experience: One game (Tampa Bay)

Quick fact: Helped Bern win 2012-13 Swiss championship

Kevin Klein

Hometown: Kitchener, Ont.

Age: 32

Club team: Zurich SC (Switzerland)

NHL experience: 700 games (Nashville, N.Y. Rangers)

Quick fact: Went to Stanley Cup final with 2013-14 Rangers

Chris Lee

Hometown: MacTier, Ont.

Age: 37

Club team: Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)

NHL experience: None

Quick fact: Only non-NHLer who played for Canada at 2017 worlds

Maxim Noreau

Hometown: Montreal

Age: 30

Club team: SC Bern (Switzerland)

NHL experience: Six games (Minnesota)

Quick facts: Played on three Canadian Spengler Cup teams and captained 2016 club to the championship

Mat Robinson

Hometown: Calgary

Age: 31

Club team: CSKA Moscow (KHL)

NHL experience: None

Quick fact: Played in last two KHL all-star games

Rene Bourque was a key figure in Montreal's run to the 2014 Eastern Conference final. (Francois Laplante/FreestylePhoto/Getty Images)

Forwards

Rene Bourque

Hometown: Lac La Biche, Alta.

Age: 35

Club team: Djurgardens IF (Sweden)

NHL experience: 752 games (Chicago, Calgary, Montreal, Anaheim, Columbus, Colorado)

Quick fact: Scored eight times in Montreal's 17-game run to 2014 Eastern Conference final

Gilbert Brule

Hometown: Edmonton

Age: 30

Club team: Kunlun Red Star (KHL)

NHL experience: 311 games (Columbus, Edmonton, Phoenix)

Quick fact: Has started season strong with six goals in 18 games

Andrew Ebbett

Hometown: Vernon, B.C.

Age: 34

Club team: SC Bern (Switzerland)

NHL experience: 243 games (Anaheim, Chicago, Minnesota, Phoenix, Vancouver, Pittsburgh)

Quick fact: Won back-to-back Swiss titles with SC Bern the past two years

Matt Ellison

Hometown: Duncan, B.C.

Age: 33

Club team: Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)

NHL experience: 43 games (Chicago, Philadelphia)

Quick facts: Hard-working, two-way forward who won 2016 Spengler Cup

Matt Frattin

Hometown: Edmonton

Age: 29

Club team: Barys Astana (KHL)

NHL experience: 141 games (Toronto, Los Angeles, Columbus)

Quick fact: Linemate of Linden Vey (another projected forward) in Stockton last year and in Russia this season

Rob Klinkhammer

Hometown: Lethbridge, Alta.

Age: 31

Club team: Ak Bars Kazan (KHL)

NHL experience: 193 games (Chicago, Ottawa, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Edmonton)

Quick fact: Scored 22 times in 52 KHL games for Minsk last season

Derek Roy spent the bulk of his 787 NHL games with Buffalo. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Brandon Kozun

Hometown: Calgary

Age: 27

Club team: Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)

NHL experience: 20 games (Toronto)

Quick fact: Scored 25 goals and 70 points in 73 KHL games last season

Eric O'Dell

Hometown: Ottawa

Age: 27

Club team: HC Sochi (KHL)

NHL experience: 41 games (Winnipeg)

Quick fact: Scored AHL-high nine goals in 21 Calder Cup playoff games in 2014

Mason Raymond

Hometown: Cochrane, Alta.

Age: 32

Club team: SC Bern (Switzerland)

NHL experience: 609 games (Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, Anaheim)

Quick fact: Played on 2011 Stanley Cup-finalist Canucks team

Derek Roy

Hometown: Rockland, Ont.

Age: 34

Club team: Linkoping HC (Sweden)

NHL experience: 787 games (Buffalo, Dallas, Vancouver, St. Louis, Nashville, Edmonton)

Quick fact: Won 2015-16 Swiss championship with SC Bern

Greg Scott

Hometown: Victoria

Age: 29

Club team: CSKA Moscow (KHL)

NHL experience: None

Quick facts: Hard-working, versatile forward, played for Canada at Deutschland Cup last year

Paul Szczechura

Hometown: Brantford, Ont.

Age: 31

Club team: Chelyabinsk Traktor (KHL)

NHL experience: 92 games (Tampa Bay, Buffalo)

Quick fact: Leads KHL club with 10 goals, 21 points in 26 games this season

Linden Vey

Hometown: Wakaw, Sask.

Age: 26

Club team: Barys Astana (KHL)

NHL experience: 139 games (Los Angeles, Vancouver, Calgary)

Quick fact: Played for Canadian head coach Willie Desjardins in Vancouver and in junior with Medicine Hat

Wojtek Wolski