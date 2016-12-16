Free-agent catcher Welington Castillo has finalized a one-year, $6-million US contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

Castillo's agreement, announced Friday, includes a $7 million player option for 2018.

He hit .264 in 11 games with Arizona last season, adding 14 homers and 68 runs batted in. The 29-year-old is expected to take over from four-time all-star Matt Wieters, who became a free agent.

Wieters accepted a $15.8 million qualifying offer last off-season and hit .243 with 17 homers and 66 RBIs in 124 games. He was not given a $17.2 million qualifying offer last month.

Castillo represents a lower-priced option. The 29-year-old broke into the big leagues in 2010 with the Chicago Cubs and has also played with Seattle.

He has a .255 career batting average with 60 home runs and 230 RBIs over 1,904 games.

Wieters, the fifth overall pick in the 2007 amateur draft, has spent his entire career with Baltimore.

The switch-hitter is known for his ability to work with a pitching staff but has also been productive at the plate: He has a .256 batting average with 117 homers and 437 RBIs over eight seasons.