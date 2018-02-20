Flyers lose Wayne Simmonds to upper-body injury for 2-3 weeks

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds will miss two to three weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Simmonds was injured during Sunday's game against the New York Rangers.

Although he finished the game with an assist in 14:05 of ice time, reports hint he may have been hurt during a first-period fight with New York's Tony DeAngelo.

Simmonds, 29, has scored 20 goals in 59 games this season, marking the fifth straight campaign in which he has scored at least 20. Ten of this season's goals have come on the power play.

"You take any player out of your lineup, it's going to hurt, but especially Simmer," Flyers wing Jake Voracek told reporters.

Flyers need to 'grind it out'

"It's something that happens to every team around the league, and we have to make sure we find a way to grind it out without him."

Simmonds also has 17 assists this season.

Simmonds is in his seventh season with the Flyers after spending his first three with the Los Angeles Kings. He has 222 career goals (88 on the power play) and 213 assists in 746 games.