Philadelphia Flyers winger Wayne Simmonds is the 2017 NHL All-Star Game's most valuable player. 

Simmonds went home with the title as well as keys to a pretty sweet ride on top of his share of a $1 million US prize.

Wayne Simmonds named MVP as Metropolitan Division wins NHL All-Star Game0:28

The Scarborough, Ont. native scored three goals — two of which were unassisted while the third was the game-winning goal of the tournament, ultimately helping the Metropolitan Division defeat the Pacific Division 4-3. 

His all-star performance is something Simmonds may never forget as it helped end a long MVP drought for the Philadelphia franchise. 

The newly crowned MVP is still trying to take it all in. 

One thing's for sure, the 2017 NHL All-Star Game will be one that Wayne Simmonds will never forget. 