Philadelphia Flyers winger Wayne Simmonds is the 2017 NHL All-Star Game's most valuable player.

Simmonds went home with the title as well as keys to a pretty sweet ride on top of his share of a $1 million US prize.

Wayne Simmonds named MVP as Metropolitan Division wins NHL All-Star Game0:28

The Scarborough, Ont. native scored three goals — two of which were unassisted while the third was the game-winning goal of the tournament, ultimately helping the Metropolitan Division defeat the Pacific Division 4-3.

His all-star performance is something Simmonds may never forget as it helped end a long MVP drought for the Philadelphia franchise.

Wayne Simmonds is the first Flyer to win All-Star Game MVP honors, since Reggie Leach in 1980. — @BroadStHockey

This picture pretty much sums it up. #MVP pic.twitter.com/bvY6z6RECy — @NHLFlyers

The newly crowned MVP is still trying to take it all in.

"I'm just laughing...I had a great time." MVP @Simmonds17 talks w/ @EJHradek_NHL about his performance and #NHLAllStar weekend. #NHLTonight pic.twitter.com/jizRDDDF75 — @NHLNetwork

One thing's for sure, the 2017 NHL All-Star Game will be one that Wayne Simmonds will never forget.