Philadelphia Flyers winger Wayne Simmonds is the 2017 NHL All-Star Game's most valuable player.
Simmonds went home with the title as well as keys to a pretty sweet ride on top of his share of a $1 million US prize.
The Scarborough, Ont. native scored three goals — two of which were unassisted while the third was the game-winning goal of the tournament, ultimately helping the Metropolitan Division defeat the Pacific Division 4-3.
His all-star performance is something Simmonds may never forget as it helped end a long MVP drought for the Philadelphia franchise.
Wayne Simmonds is the first Flyer to win All-Star Game MVP honors, since Reggie Leach in 1980.—
@BroadStHockey
This picture pretty much sums it up. #MVP pic.twitter.com/bvY6z6RECy—
@NHLFlyers
Congrats @Simmonds17 https://t.co/huzQwbIsPX—
@geoffmang
The newly crowned MVP is still trying to take it all in.
"I'm just laughing...I had a great time." MVP @Simmonds17 talks w/ @EJHradek_NHL about his performance and #NHLAllStar weekend. #NHLTonight pic.twitter.com/jizRDDDF75—
@NHLNetwork
One thing's for sure, the 2017 NHL All-Star Game will be one that Wayne Simmonds will never forget.
Wayne Simmonds fist bumps a fan pic.twitter.com/dQA3NaSqDI—
@BroadStHockey
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.