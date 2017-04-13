Add Wayne Gretzky to the list of those caught up in the buzz over budding young stars Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews making their respective NHL playoff debuts.
In a text sent to The Associated Press, the Great One referred to their entry on the post-season stage as "one of the best things" that's happened to league since the arrival of Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin in 2005.
Gretzky has ties to McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers second-year captain, and Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs rookie centre.
Gretzky played for the Oilers and is now a team partner and vice chairman. He also coached the Arizona Coyotes last decade and made an impression on Matthews, who is from Scottsdale, Arizona.
Matthews makes his playoff debut at Washington on Thursday. McDavid had an assist in a 3-2 overtime series-opening loss to San Jose on Wednesday.
