Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom out for Game 1 against Lightning
Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom will miss Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final against the Tampa Bay Lightning with an upper-body injury.
Washington centre missed past 2 games with upper-body injury
Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom will miss Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final against the Tampa Bay Lightning with an upper-body injury.
- Stanley Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference preview
- Stanley Cup Playoffs: Western Conference preview
- Stanley Cup Playoffs: Full schedule and TV guide
The Swede was injured in Game 5 of the Capitals' second-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins and did not return for the remainder of the series.
New lineup without #19 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ALLCAPS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ALLCAPS</a> <a href="https://t.co/5kUkyodrD4">pic.twitter.com/5kUkyodrD4</a>—@Capitals
Backstrom has three goals and 10 assists in 11 games played this post-season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.