Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom out for Game 1 against Lightning

Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom will miss Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final against the Tampa Bay Lightning with an upper-body injury.

Washington centre missed past 2 games with upper-body injury

CBC Sports ·
Washington Capitals centre Nicklas Backstrom will miss Game 1 with an upper-body injury. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
The Swede was injured in Game 5 of the Capitals' second-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins and did not return for the remainder of the series.

Backstrom has three goals and 10 assists in 11 games played this post-season.

