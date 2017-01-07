​The Ottawa Senators had a decent effort following their five-day break from the rink, but Braden Holtby had a better one.

Holtby made 30 saves for his second straight shutout and fifth of the season as the Washington Capitals defeated Ottawa 1-0 Saturday night.

The Senators were playing for the first time since they fell 2-1 to the Capitals on New Year's Day before entering their bye week.

"It's always a concern when you're not on the ice and you have a long break like that, but I thought we were pretty sharp considering," Senators forward Zack Smith said.

T.J. Oshie had the only goal as the Capitals (25-9-5) collected their fifth straight win. They are 12-2-2 in their past 16 games.

'We jammed it up'

Mike Condon made 19 saves as the Senators (20-14-4) saw their losing streak climb to four games.

"One mental lapse on the goal and a team like that is going to capitalize, but I thought we played pretty good for the most part with lots of shots and lots of chances," Condon said. "Holtby is one of the best goalies in the league but all-in-all it was a pretty good effort."

Ottawa had a late power play in the third period after Karl Alzner was called for boarding against Mark Stone. The Senators had some quality chances during the advantage but were unable to beat Holtby.

They pulled Condon with 1:20 to play but could only manage one shot on goal.

"We scored on that controlled breakout, and after that there wasn't much happening between the blue lines on both sides. We jammed it up and they jammed it up," Capitals coach Barry Trotz explained.

Backstrom's milestone

Through two periods there were plenty of opportunities, but the lone goal of the opening 40 minutes came from Oshie just 1:38 into the game.

The Capitals broke into the Senators zone and Oshie released a one-timer off a pass from Nicklas Backstrom past Condon for the early lead.

"I'll remember this," said Backstrom, who collected his 500th NHL assist on the goal. "I knew it right away because I had been reminded a couple of times.

"I thought we did a good job shutting them down, killing off power plays and Holtby was great back there making saves."

Nate Schmidt, who picked up the secondary assist on the play by passing to Backstrom, seemed more excited about the milestone after the game than Backstrom did.

"He's made a lot of people look good over the years, about 500 times you could say. It's really special to be part of that and in the picture with his 500th. Kudos to him. He's been the ultimate pro and such a leader for us."

The goal came just seconds after Ryan Dzingel had a couple of chances at the other end of the ice.

"It was a very, very solid game. [Washington] are Presidents' Trophy winners and a terrific team, and we kept them to 20 shots and we got 30," Senators coach Guy Boucher said.