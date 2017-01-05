The Columbus Blue Jackets were no doubt feeling down about having their win streak end (just short of historic) at 16 games. But the Washington Capitals didn't care.

Following their 5-0 clean sheet, Washington jokingly mocked their opponent on Twitter.

It was fun while it lasted. #RockTheRed pic.twitter.com/qbyfBxRl1i — @Capitals

But Columbus wasn't laughing.

Fans found it difficult to feel bad for the Blue Jackets.

But hey, a 16-game win streak ain't bad and the Blue Jackets will surely get over it.