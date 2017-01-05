The Columbus Blue Jackets were no doubt feeling down about having their win streak end (just short of historic) at 16 games. But the Washington Capitals didn't care.
Following their 5-0 clean sheet, Washington jokingly mocked their opponent on Twitter.
It was fun while it lasted. #RockTheRed pic.twitter.com/qbyfBxRl1i—
@Capitals
But Columbus wasn't laughing.
.@Capitals pic.twitter.com/8S4mZ3H08Q—
@BlueJacketsNHL
Fans found it difficult to feel bad for the Blue Jackets.
@BlueJacketsNHL @Capitals pic.twitter.com/siS1d8i9Vh—
@CAPS_NAT1ON
@BlueJacketsNHL @Capitals pic.twitter.com/YJvJlAOogK—
@_BrittanyHansen
But hey, a 16-game win streak ain't bad and the Blue Jackets will surely get over it.
