The Ottawa Senators added another piece for their playoff push, picking up speedy winger Viktor Stalberg from the Carolina Hurricanes for a 2017 third-round pick on Tuesday afternoon.

Stalberg brings the Senators a bit more depth on the wing, joining 35-year-old Alexandre Burrows, who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

The 31-year-old Swede has scored nine goals this season, including a pair shorthanded. He figures to slot into Ottawa's bottom-six forward contingent alongside Burrows, who cost the club Swedish prospect Jonathan Dahlen.

The Senators are chasing down the Montreal Canadiens for top spot in the Atlantic division. They sit four points back with two games in hand entering play on Tuesday.

Burrows, who has nine goals this season, is expected to join the club in Ottawa on Wednesday. Currently in Florida, Stalberg is due to meet up with the team for their game against Colorado on Thursday.

Red Wings' Smith to Rangers for picks

Detroit traded defenceman Brendan Smith to the New York Rangers on Tuesday in exchange for a second-round pick in 2018 and a third-round pick this year.

The Smith trade gives the Red Wings 10 picks in the draft this year, including three selections in the third round and two in the sixth.

Detroit drafted Smith in the first round in 2007 and the feisty player has 67 career points in 291 games. He had career highs in goals (five) and assists (14) during the 2013-14 season, his first full year in the NHL. Smith had two goals and three assists in 33 games this season with the Red Wings.

The Rangers bolstered their blue-line with the trade, hoping to stay competitive in the Metropolitan with division-leading Washington, Pittsburgh and Columbus.

Dan Girardi will be out for a couple weeks, coach Alain Vigneault said, because of an open wound on his ankle from blocking a shot. Kevin Klein has been scratched in recent games with back spasms.