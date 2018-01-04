Canada's Victor Mete to play world junior semifinal vs. Czechs

Defenceman Victor Mete will be in the lineup when Canada faces the Czech Republic on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in the semifinal of the world junior hockey championship in Buffalo.

The Montreal Canadiens prospect missed Canada's 8-2 quarter-final win over Switzerland on Tuesday with a lower-body injury.

He had been hurt in Canada's 4-3 shootout loss to the United States on Dec. 29 and played limited minutes against Denmark on Dec. 30.

Carter Hart will be Canada's starting goaltender.