New
Canada's Victor Mete to play world junior semifinal vs. Czechs
Defenceman Victor Mete will be in the lineup when Canada faces the Czech Republic on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in the semifinal of the world junior hockey championship in Buffalo.
Defenceman missed quarter-final win over Swiss with lower-body injury
Defenceman Victor Mete will be in the lineup when Canada faces the Czech Republic on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in the semifinal of the world junior hockey championship in Buffalo.
The Montreal Canadiens prospect missed Canada's 8-2 quarter-final win over Switzerland on Tuesday with a lower-body injury.
He had been hurt in Canada's 4-3 shootout loss to the United States on Dec. 29 and played limited minutes against Denmark on Dec. 30.
Carter Hart will be Canada's starting goaltender.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.