Skip to Main Content
Canada's Victor Mete to play world junior semifinal vs. Czechs

Notifications

New

Canada's Victor Mete to play world junior semifinal vs. Czechs

Defenceman Victor Mete will be in the lineup when Canada faces the Czech Republic on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in the semifinal of the world junior hockey championship in Buffalo.

Defenceman missed quarter-final win over Swiss with lower-body injury

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian defenceman Victor Mete, right, will suit up for Thursday night's world junior semifinal against the Czech Republic in Buffalo. The Montreal Canadiens blue-liner missed Tuesday's quarter-final win over Switzerland with a lower-body injury. (Adrian Kraus/Associated Press)
comments

Defenceman Victor Mete will be in the lineup when Canada faces the Czech Republic on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in the semifinal of the world junior hockey championship in Buffalo.

The Montreal Canadiens prospect missed Canada's 8-2 quarter-final win over Switzerland on Tuesday with a lower-body injury. 

He had been hurt in Canada's 4-3 shootout loss to the United States on Dec. 29 and played limited minutes against Denmark on Dec. 30.

Carter Hart will be Canada's starting goaltender.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular now in sports

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us