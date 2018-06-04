Golden Knights turn to Tomas Tatar for Game 4 of Cup Final
Ex-Red Wing was acquired at trade deadline for 3 draft picks
The Vegas Golden Knights are shaking things up for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Head coach Gerard Gallant confirmed this morning that winger Tomas Tatar will be inserted into the lineup with the Knights trailing the Washington Capitals 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
Acquired from the Detroit Red Wings for first-, second- and third-round draft picks prior to February's NHL trade deadline, the 27-year-old has been a healthy scratch in 12 of 18 games in the playoffs.
Tatar scored in Game 2 of the Western Conference final against the Winnipeg Jets, but hasn't suited up since May 18.
The Knights' highest paid skater with a $5.3-million US cap hit through 2020-21, Tatar scored 20 goals this season, but just four in 20 games with Vegas.
He also registered 14 combined assists with the Knights and Wings.
