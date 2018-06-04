Win or lose, Knights will get a parade down Vegas strip
The Vegas Golden Knights will get a parade down the Las Vegas strip after the Stanley Cup finals even if they don't win ice hockey's greatest prize, the Las Vegas Sun reported on Monday.
Report Monday says Clark County commissioners are planning a celebration even if team comes up short
The Vegas Golden Knights will get a parade down the Las Vegas strip after the Stanley Cup finals even if they don't win ice hockey's greatest prize, the Las Vegas Sun reported on Monday.
Clark County commissioners are set to approve plans on Tuesday for a parade that will commence even if the team fails to battle back from a 2-1 deficit to the Washington Capitals in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday in Washington.
The Golden Knights have far exceeded expectations in their inaugural season and have served as a unifying force in the city following the shooting that killed 58 people on Oct. 1, days before the team's first game.
The date of the parade was not listed in official documents, the paper reported.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.