Reid Duke is officially the first member of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The NHL's newest expansion team signed the free agent forward from the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings to a three-year entry-level deal on Monday.

The 21-year-old from Calgary has 35 goals and 32 assists in 54 games with the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings this season.

Duke has played parts of six seasons in the WHL with Brandon and the Lethbridge Hurricanes, registering 112 goals and 135 assists for 247 points in 304 games.

Reid was originally drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the sixth round, 169th overall, of the 2014 NHL draft.

The Golden Knights begin play next season and Duke will join the team for its inaugural development camp this summer.