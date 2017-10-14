Gustav Nyquist scored twice and the Detroit Red Wings had four goals in the third period to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-3 on Friday night, handing the NHL's newest franchise its first loss.

The Red Wings finished their four-game road trip with back-to-back wins after beating Arizona on Thursday.

Vegas (3-1-0) is the first NHL expansion team to win its first three games.

Petr Mrazek made 24 saves for the Red Wings, while Marc-Andre Fleury had 21 saves for Vegas.

After killing a penalty early in the third, Detroit's Frans Nielsen and Henrik Zetterberg worked a two-on-one to perfection, ending with Nielsen poking an easy shot past Fleury to make it 4-3.

James Neal of the Vegas Golden Knights scores a second-period goal against Petr Mrazek of the Detroit Red Wings. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Less than four minutes later, Nyquist jabbed in a loose puck after Fleury made a save on Anthony Mantha. Luke Glendening's goal with 5:04 left finished the scoring.

It marked the first time Fleury allowed six goals since Jan. 14, while he was with the Pittsburgh Penguins and also against the Red Wings.

The Wings tied it early in the third when Mantha snagged a loose puck headed toward the point, spun around and shot it past Fleury.

Erik Haula's tip off Luca Sbisa slipped past Mrazek to give the Knights a 3-2 lead late in the second period.

The Red Wings outshot Vegas 27-26, including 12-6 in the third period, when they outscored the Knights 4-0.

Henrik Zetterberg finished with a goal and two assists for Detroit.

James Neal, who joined Real Cloutier of the Quebec Nordiques as the only players in the expansion era to score five or more goals in an expansions team's first three games, scored his sixth goal of the season for Vegas.

Trailing 1-0, the Golden Knights had plenty chances in the first period, with nine shots on goal, including several open looks at the net.

The Golden Knights continued to struggle to capitalize on power-play opportunities, going 0 for 3. They're 1 for 17 in such situations.