Sven Baertschi had two goals and an assist as the Vancouver Canucks downed the Washington Capitals 6-2 for their fourth straight victory on Thursday night.
Derek Dorsett, with his team-leading sixth of the season, and Bo Horvat each added a goal and an assist for Vancouver (6-3-1).
Thomas Vanek and Markus Granlund provided the rest of the offence for the Canucks, while Brock Boeser added three assists as the Canucks' 29th-ranked power play connected three times in six opportunities.
Anders Nilsson made 25 saves for his third victory in four starts.
Evgeny Kuznetsov and Chandler Stepheson, with his first NHL goal, replied for Washington (4-5-1). Braden Holtby allowed five goals on 22 shots before getting pulled with five minutes left in the second period in favour of Philipp Grubauer, who finished with seven saves.
Coming off a successful 4-1-0 road trip where Nilsson picked up shutouts in two of his first three starts after signing over the summer to be Jacob Markstrom's backup, the surprising Canucks showed zero letdown in grabbing a 3-0 lead in a dominant first period.
