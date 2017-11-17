Erik Haula scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as part of a two-point night in the Vegas Golden Knights' 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

David Perron, Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson also had a goal and an assist apiece, while Reilly Smith, into an empty net, provided the rest of the offence for Vegas (11-6-1).

Maxime Lagace, who made his ninth straight start, finished with 19 saves to get the win after giving up seven goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat replied for Vancouver (9-8-2). Jacob Markstrom made 25 stops.

After blowing a 2-0 lead in the second period, the Golden Knights went back in front at 6:27 of the third when James Neal stripped Canucks defenceman Erik Gudbranson of the puck behind the net and passed to Perron, who quickly fed Haula across the top of the crease for his sixth goal of the season.

Perron now has two goals and seven assists in a six-game point streak, while Haula has four goals and four assists in his last six contests.