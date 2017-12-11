The Vancouver Canucks say Sven Baertschi has suffered a fractured jaw and will be out four to six weeks.
The Swiss forward was hurt when he was hit in the face by a puck in Vancouver's 4-2 loss at Calgary on Saturday.
The Canucks said on Twitter that Baertschi will not need to have surgery.
Baertschi has eight goals and 10 assists in 30 games this season.
He is the second Canucks forward to suffer a long-term injury in the past week. Bo Horvat suffered a fractured foot in Vancouver's 3-0 win over Carolina on Tuesday and will miss up to six weeks.
Horvat and Baertschi had recently been part of a potent scoring line with impressive rookie Brock Boeser.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.