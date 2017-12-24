Canucks fall to Blues thanks to Brodziak's 2-point night

Kyle Brodziak had a goal and an assist as the St. Louis Blues snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Patrik Berglund and Alex Steen, into an empty net, also scored for St. Louis (23-13-2), which got 30 saves from Jake Allen.

Brodziak scored the game winning goal from a near imposible angle in the Blues 3-1 win over the Canucks 0:28

Brock Boeser, with his team-leading 20th goal of the season, replied for Vancouver (15-17-5). Jacob Markstrom stopped 31 shots in taking the loss.

The Blues came in having dropped three straight in regulation on a road trip through Western Canada, while the Canucks have now lost four in a row (0-3-1), and are just 1-7-1 over their last nine while getting outscored 44-20.

Tied 1-1 late in the second period, Brodziak put the Blues ahead on a goal Markstrom will want back. The St. Louis centre fired a puck from the bottom of the face-off circle that tipped off Vancouver defenceman Ben Hutton's stick and slipped past the Canucks goalie shortside with 90 seconds left on the clock for Brodziak's sixth.

Markstrom, who was also at fault on the Blues' opener, was stellar for most of the period, stopping both Steen and Paul Stastny on breakaways before again thwarting Steen with a nice toe save moments after his gaffe on Brodziak's goal.