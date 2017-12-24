Canucks fall to Blues thanks to Brodziak's 2-point night
Boeser scores 20th goal as Vancouver's skid reaches 4
Kyle Brodziak had a goal and an assist as the St. Louis Blues snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.
Patrik Berglund and Alex Steen, into an empty net, also scored for St. Louis (23-13-2), which got 30 saves from Jake Allen.
Brock Boeser, with his team-leading 20th goal of the season, replied for Vancouver (15-17-5). Jacob Markstrom stopped 31 shots in taking the loss.
The Blues came in having dropped three straight in regulation on a road trip through Western Canada, while the Canucks have now lost four in a row (0-3-1), and are just 1-7-1 over their last nine while getting outscored 44-20.
Tied 1-1 late in the second period, Brodziak put the Blues ahead on a goal Markstrom will want back. The St. Louis centre fired a puck from the bottom of the face-off circle that tipped off Vancouver defenceman Ben Hutton's stick and slipped past the Canucks goalie shortside with 90 seconds left on the clock for Brodziak's sixth.
Markstrom, who was also at fault on the Blues' opener, was stellar for most of the period, stopping both Steen and Paul Stastny on breakaways before again thwarting Steen with a nice toe save moments after his gaffe on Brodziak's goal.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.