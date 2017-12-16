Sam Gagner scored at 4:34 of overtime as the Vancouver Canucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.
Gagner beat Martin Jones with a nice backhand move on a breakaway for his fourth of the season after a feed from Alexander Edler. It was his first goal in nine games.
Markus Granlund, with two, and Brock Boeser scored in regulation for Vancouver (15-14-4), while Henrik and Daniel Sedin each added three assists.
Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves.
Brent Burns, with two, and Marcus Sorenson replied for San Jose (17-10-4). Martin Jones stopped 36 shots for the Sharks, who were playing their second game in as many nights after Thursday's 3-2 road victory over the Calgary Flames.
San Jose came in having won 11 straight at Rogers Arena dating back to the Canucks' last victory on home ice over the Pacific Division rivals all the way back on Jan. 21, 2012. Vancouver was 0-9-2 over that stretch while getting outscored 41-14.
