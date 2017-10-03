The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenceman Derrick Pouliot from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenceman Andrey Pedan and a fourth-round selection in the 2018 NHL draft.
The Canucks hope the 23-year-old Pouliot will reach his potential under new head coach Travis Green after the Estevan, Sask., native failed to catch on in Pittsburgh.
The Penguins drafted the six-foot, 208-pound Pouliot eighth overall in the 2012 draft with a pick they received from Carolina in the trade that sent forward Jordan Staal to the Hurricanes. But Pouliot appeared in just 67 games over three seasons in Pittsburgh, posting two goals and 12 assists with a defensive rating of minus-11.
Pouliot was a star in junior with the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks, where Green was an assistant coach.
He helped the team capture the WHL championship in 2013 with 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 21 playoff games and was named the CHL defenceman of the year in 2014.
Pedan, a Lithuania-born defenceman, had no points and 18 penalty minutes in 13 games with Vancouver in 2015-16. The six-foot-five, 213-pound Pedan played 52 games for the AHL's Utica Comets last season, registering five goals, five assists and 100 penalty minutes.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.