Taylor Hall scored in overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Sunday.

Kyle Quincey scored in regulation for the Devils (18-18-9), who have won two straight after losing four in a row.

Former Canuck Cory Schneider made 21 saves for New Jersey.

Loui Eriksson scored for the Canucks (20-19-6), who have dropped four straight games after winning six in a row coming out of the holiday break.

Goal number 10 of the season for Eriksson. Point number 998 for Henrik for his career! pic.twitter.com/mFE3ChLi7x — @Canucks

Backup Jacob Markstrom got the start for Vancouver and made 20 saves.

Hall's overtime winner came on a 2-on-1 with Damon Severson. Hall chose to hold the puck and beat Markstrom through the legs.