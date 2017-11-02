Cory Schneider made 37 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 24th of his career Wednesday as the New Jersey Devils defeated the Vancouver Canucks 2-0.

Jimmy Hayes and Drew Stafford, into an empty net, scored for New Jersey (9-2-0), which has won three straight and remains the NHL's only team with a perfect road record (5-0-0) to sit atop the Metropolitan Division.

Taylor Hall added two assists and now has three goals and six assists in his last eight games against the Canucks.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots for Vancouver (6-4-2).

Traded by the Canucks to the Devils for the ninth overall pick at the 2013 draft that Vancouver used to select centre Bo Horvat, Schneider improved to 5-1-2 against his former team with a .940 save percentage.

New Jersey snapped the scoreless tie at 10:09 of the second period after Canucks rookie Brock Boeser saw his shot blocked in the offensive zone.