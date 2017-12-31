Controversial winner lifts Kings over Canucks

Drew Doughty scored the winner in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night.

Tyler Toffoli, with a goal and two assists, Marian Gaborik, with a goal and an assist, and Kyle Clifford also scored for Los Angeles (23-11-5). Jonathan Quick made 22 saves, while Trevor Lewis chipped in with two assists.

Troy Stecher, Nikolay Goldobin and Nic Dowd replied for Vancouver (16-18-5), which got 32 saves from Jacob Markstrom. Ben Hutton had two assists.

The Kings improved to 3-3-2 over their last eight games following an eight-game winning streak, while the Canucks dropped to 2-8-1 over the past 11.

After the teams exchanged goals early in the third, Doughty picked up the puck after his initial shot was blocked by Canucks defenceman Alexander Edler and ripped his seventh of the season past Markstrom's blocker at 6:49.

Victimized by Goldobin on his goal late in the second, the Kings' star blue liner swung his arm in celebration along the boards with teammates as the Canucks fumed at the officials, seemingly angry that the Kings had too many men on the ice — a grievance that appeared to be backed up by television replays.