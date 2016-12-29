Ryan Miller recorded 36 saves as the Vancouver Canucks edged the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Miller was unbeatable until late in the third period as the Kings outshot the Canucks 37-20 — including 31-8 over the final 40 minutes.
Returning from the NHL's Christmas break, the Canucks (15-18-3) earned only their second win in the past five games. The Kings (17-14-4 ) suffered their fourth loss in five games.
Loui Eriksson and Henrik Sedin scored for the Canucks, who converted one of three power-play opportunities while denying the Kings on two.
Tanner Pearson scored for L.A. Peter Budaj took the loss while stopping 18 shots.
Eriksson opened the scoring on a power play 2:43 into the game as he skated the puck out of the corner and beat Budaj with a shot to the far side. The goal came after Bo Horvat, battling a Kings defender along the boards, gave a between-the-legs pass to Eriksson. With the goal, the Canucks ended the Kings' consecutive penalty kills streak at 26.
