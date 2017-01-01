Bo Horvat scored the shootout winner and added a pair of assists as the Vancouver Canucks edged the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night for their third straight win.
Alexandre Burrows and Sven Baertschi found the back of the net in regulation for the Canucks (17-18-3).
Drake Caggiula and Connor McDavid had goals for Edmonton (19-12-7).
THE CAPTAIN! 💪 #VANvsEDM pic.twitter.com/f05TK7sH5M—
@EdmontonOilers
Jacob Markstrom made 42 saves for the win in net as Cam Talbot kicked out 30 shots in defeat.
The Oilers caught a break with eight minutes remaining in the opening period when the Canucks had a goal called back. Markus Granlund picked the top corner on a long shot past Talbot, but a challenge by Edmonton determined that Brandon Sutter had interfered in the crease on the play.
Vancouver took the lead six minutes into the second period when Horvat picked off a careless Eric Gryba pass and the puck ended up on the stick of Burrows, who scored his seventh of the season. The play was once again reviewed for interference, but survived the challenge
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.