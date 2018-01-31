Recap
Canucks come back to edge Avalanche in OT
Colorado forward Nathan MacKinnon leaves game with apparent shoulder injury
Sven Baertschi scored at 1:07 of overtime as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Tuesday night.
The Swiss winger took a feed in the extra period and ripped his 11th of the season high past Jonathan Bernier's glove.
Bo Horvat, Michael Del Zotto and Daniel Sedin also scored for Vancouver (20-24-6). Jacob Markstrom stopped 27 shots, while Christopher Tanev added three assists.
Gabriel Landeskog, with two, and J.T. Compher had the other goals for Colorado (27-18-4), which got 22 saves from Bernier.
Mikko Rantanen added two assists for the Avalanche, who lost leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon to an upper-body injury in the second period.
Colorado has now dropped three in row after winning 10 straight games.
