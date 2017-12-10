Sam Bennett scored the winner with 1:10 left in regulation and Matthew Tkachuk had a pair of goals as the Calgary Flames came from behind for a 4-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.
Bennett took the puck hard to the front of the net from the side boards and sent a backhand past Anders Nilsson, electrifying the Scotiabank Saddledome crowd with his gritty individual effort.
Tkachuk added his second of the night into an empty net as Calgary capped a comeback from a 2-1 deficit to begin the third period.
Troy Brouwer also scored for Calgary (16-12-2). The Flames' second third-period comeback in as many games moves them two points ahead of the Canucks in the Pacific Division.
Jake Virtanen and Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver (14-12-4).
Calgary pulled even at 11:34 of the third when Garnet Hathaway's alert pass found Tkachuk in the slot and the 19-year-old sent a backhander into the top corner.
