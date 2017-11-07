Bo Horvat and Henrik Sedin scored 38 seconds apart in the third period as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday.

Horvat put the visitors in front at 4:12 on the power play when he swatted in a centring pass from Ben Hutton. Shortly after, former Canucks defenceman Matt Bartkowski got caught flat-footed in the neutral zone, enabling the Sedins to break in dangerously with Daniel setting up Henrik's first goal of the season.

Jaromir Jagr of the @NHLFlames passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time games played list (regular season and playoffs). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/eQ8mKqK5PT — @PR_NHL

Sam Gagner, Thomas Vanek and Derek Dorsett, with his team-leading seventh goal, also scored for Vancouver (8-5-2), which has won four straight road wins.

Dougie Hamilton, Johnny Gaudreau and Micheal Ferland scored for Calgary (8-7-0), which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end. The Flames are 3-2-0 with two games remaining on a season-long seven-game homestand. Detroit visits on Thursday.

Tied 1-1 after the first period, Calgary took the lead twice in the second but was unable to hold it each time.

Gaudreau's power-play goal at 11:51 made it 2-1 for the Flames. The Canucks answered back at 15:09 when Vanek ripped a 35-foot slap shot into the top corner.

Calgary took the lead again at 17:27 when Ferland stripped the puck from Chris Tanev in the corner and beat Jacob Markstrom on a wraparound.

But with a chance to open up a two-goal cushion on a power play, instead the Canucks scored a short-handed goal to tie it 3-3 as Sutter had his centring pass bounce into the open net off the leg of Dorsett.

With back-up goaltedner Anders Nilsson away from the team and with his wife, who is about to give birth, Markstrom got the start once again after losing 3-2 to Detroit on Monday night.

The tall Swede was solid, finishing with 30 saves.

Smith was beaten five times on 21 shots.