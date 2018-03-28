Canucks play spoiler against Ducks as Brandon Sutter scores pair

Brandon Sutter had two goals and an assist to lift the Vancouver Canucks in a 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Alex Biega, with his first goal in over three years, and Sam Gagner also scored for Vancouver (28-40-9), which has won three of its past four games after losing seven straight. Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 shots.

Andrew Cogliano scored for the Ducks (39-25-13), who wrapped a four-game road trip and are 5-1-1 in its past seven games.

The loss dropped Anaheim out of third place in the Pacific Division and into the second Wild Card spot in the West. California rivals the L.A. Kings moved into third (with a game in hand), with two teams tied at 91 and set to meet in an important regular-season clash on Friday.

Anaheim's John Gibson made 26 saves. He has been dominant against Vancouver, coming into the game 6-1-1 with a 1.37 goals-against average and three shutouts against the Canucks.

But Vancouver got to him at 9:53 in the opening period. Daniel Sedin's shot from the face-off circle bounced off Gibson and right to Gagner who batted in the rebound.