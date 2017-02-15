The Toronto Raptors couldn't match their general manager's moves Tuesday, losing to the Bulls 104-95 in Chicago Tuesday.

Hours after GM Masai Ujuri acquired power forward Serge Ibaka from the Orlando Magic, his Raptors came up short agains the Chicago Bulls, losing 105-94 Tuesday night.

Kyle Lowry scored 22 points to lead the Raptors, who lost their third straight and fell one-half game behind idle Atlanta for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. DeMar DeRozan was limited to 18 points — 10 below his season average. He was whistled for his second technical found in the final minute and ejected from the game.

Doug McDermott scored 20 points, all-star Jimmy Butler had 19 points and 12 assists in his return to the Bulls' lineup.

"We just have their number," said McDermott, who has averaged 24.0 points on 62-per cent shooting in his last four games against Toronto. "It's a good matchup for us. I don't know. It's hard to say. Hopefully, we can keep it rolling against them."

Taj Gibson had 14 points and Rajon Rondo added 12 for Chicago, which led by as many as 23 points and never trailed in the final three quarters to snap a three-game skid.

Toronto's last victory in the series was Dec. 31, 2013, in Chicago.

'We're playing really bad basketball'

"Um, I think the only way to win is have more points than them at the end of the game," said Butler, who scored 15 points on free throws.

"Right now, we're a way below .500 team," Lowry said. "We're playing really bad basketball. It's crazy right now. We went from this to that."

The loss came hours after the Raptors acquired forward Serge Ibaka from the Orlando Magic. The need for his physical toughness was apparent from the start.

Chicago attacked the rim with success and threw down five dunks in the second quarter alone.

"One guy's not [going to change everything]," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. "We're excited about Ibaka coming in, but we've got other things we've got to get fixed up before he comes in — our defence, [for] one."