Nazem Kadri scored on a power play 3:37 into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

With Valtteri Filppula serving a penalty for goalie interference, Kadri beat Andrei Vasilevskiy from in close.

Auston Matthews and Tyler Bozak also scored, and Antoine Bibeau stopped 25 shots in his second career NHL game and first victory.

Brian Boyle and Ondrej Palat scored, and Vasilevskiy made 32 saves for the Lightning. They rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to beat Montreal 4-3 in overtime Wednesday night.

Matthews got his 18th goal from the slot to open the scoring with 5:14 left in the first. The first overall pick in this year has six goals in his last eight games. He also has four goals and seven points during a five-game points streak.

Tampa Bay has allowed the first goal in 24 of 37 games.

After Bozak made it 2-0 midway through the second, Boyle and Palat scored in the period to tie it.

Both Vasilevskiy and Bibeau made a number of strong saves, including a couple during short-handed situations.

Kadri had two shots from the left circle early in the third turned aside by Vasilevskiy, who also made a save on slot shot by Matthews midway through the period.

Palat hit the crossbar with five minutes left, and Boyle had an in-close power-play shot late in the third stopped by Bibeau.