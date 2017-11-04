Alex Pietrangelo scored twice, Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn each had three assists, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4 on Saturday night.
Vladimir Tarasenko, Joel Edmundson, Magnus Paajarvi and Vladimir Sobotka also scored for the Blues, who improved to 6-1 at home. Jake Allen had 26 saves.
Edmundson and Pietrangelo gave St. Louis a league-best 16 goals from defencemen this season. Pietrangelo's 15 points leads all NHL defencemen.
The Blues have earned points in six of their last seven home games against Toronto (5-1-1).
Tyler Bozak scored twice, Andreas Borgman had a goal and an assist and Connor Brown also scored for the Maple Leafs, who lost for the fifth time in six games. Frederik Andersen made 27 saves.
The Blues, who won their third straight against Toronto, scored three times in the second period to erase a 1-0 deficit.
St. Louis has an NHL-best 11 wins while Toronto has dropped five of its last six games.
