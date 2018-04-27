Maple Leafs' star Matthews, coach Babcock deny reports of rift
Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and head coach Mike Babcock deny there's a rift between the two in the wake of Toronto's first-round playoff exit.
Talk of friction emerged after NHL team's Game 7 loss to Boston
Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and head coach Mike Babcock deny there's a rift between the two in the wake of Toronto's first-round playoff exit.
Reports surfaced after Toronto was eliminated in seven games by the Boston Bruins that there was friction.
Babcock said he met with Matthews on Friday morning as the Leafs cleaned out their lockers and prepared to part ways for the summer.
Babcock told reporters that while he pushes Matthews, he has "a good relationship" with his star and was told there are no issues.
Matthews, who had just two points in the series with Boston, echoed those sentiments.
"I don't think it's true at all," he said. "Stuff happens, people speculate. I can tell you right now it's not the case."
