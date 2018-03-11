Kadri leads Leafs' march over Penguins to snap losing skid

Nazem Kadri scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a four-game losing streak Saturday night with a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It was a 10th straight victory at home for Toronto (40-22-7), which last lost at the Air Canada Centre on Jan. 22 to Colorado. Pittsburgh (39-26-4) came into the game having won three straight and nine of its last 12.

Nazem Kadri (2-0—2) scored twice and Morgan Rielly tallied 0-3—3 to power the Maple Leafs to their franchise-record 10th consecutive victory at the Air Canada Centre.

Kasperi Kapanen and Mitch Marner also scored for Toronto, which had to survive a torrid start by the Pens. Patrick Marleau added an empty-net goal with 58 seconds left after Pittsburgh scored two late goals to make things interesting.

Crosby scored his 23rd of the season at 16:24 of the third with a backhand that went in off Toronto defenceman Ron Hainsey's stick. It was his 57th career point against Toronto (26 goals, 31 assists).

Patrick Hornqvist then tipped in an Evgeni Malkin blast from the point at 17:32. It was Malkin's 59th point against Toronto (19 goals, 40 assists).

The Maple Leafs, who had won 13 of 15 games before their four-game road slide, led 3-0 on nine shots midway through the contest.