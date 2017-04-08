The Toronto Maple Leafs are going back to the playoffs.

Connor Brown scored the go-ahead goal with less than three minutes left in regulation as the Leafs clinched their first playoff berth since 2013 with a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

James van Riemsdyk, Tyler Bozak, Kasperi Kapanen and Auston Matthews also scored for the Leafs and Curtis McElhinney stepped in for an injured Frederik Andersen with 12 saves.

The Leafs will play the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the playoffs if they pick up at least a point in their season finale against Columbus on Sunday.

Phil Kessel, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel all scored for Pittsburgh, which sat a number of regulars in advance of the post-season. Marc-Andre Fleury gave up four goals on 30 shots.

It's quite the turnaround for Toronto, both from last season and from the time of the last playoff berth four years earlier.

Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen was forced to exit the game after being hit in the head by Penguins forward Tom Sestito.

Sestito caught Andersen in the head with his hip as he brushed past the crease two minutes into the second period.

Frederik Andersen was pulled from the game for concussion concerns after taking this hit from Tom Sestito: https://t.co/0Qsbjewtwi pic.twitter.com/oO4QHsglmk — @SBNationNHL

Andersen remained down on the ice, his hands initially clutching his head in apparent discomfort. He was eventually helped off the ice by a team trainer and replaced by backup Curtis McElhinney.

Sestito received a two-minute penalty for goaltender interference.

Andersen also suffered an injury on March 25 in the Maple Leafs' 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. The Danish netminder missed the next game due to an undisclosed injury.