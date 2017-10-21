Derick Brassard and Mark Stone each had two goals and an assist while Erik Karlsson had three assists as the Ottawa Senators beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Saturday.

Nate Thompson and Ryan Dzingel also scored for the Senators (4-1-3). Craig Anderson made his seventh start of the season and had 28 saves for the win.

​James van Riemsdyk, Auston Matthews and William Nylander replied for the Leafs (6-2-0) while Frederik Andersen made 29 saves.

It took five tries but the Senators were able to collect their first win on home ice this season, although they did collect a point in three of the previous four losses. Included in that was a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils when they had a 4-2 lead after 40 minutes on Thursday.

Nate Thompson of the Senators celebrates his opening goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during Ottawa's 6-3 win on Saturday. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press )

The loss also became the first blemish on the road record of the Leafs as they had entered the game with three road wins in three attempts.

Trailing 3-0 entering the final period, the Leafs struck quickly with goals from van Riemsdyk and Matthews at six minutes and 8:34 respectively, but Stone gave the Senators a two-goal cushion just seven seconds after Matthews' goal for a 4-2 Senators lead.