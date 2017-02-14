A loss would've knocked the Maple Leafs from a playoff position.

Instead, the club delivered a thorough beatdown of the New York Islanders, trouncing them with a season-high seven goals in a 7-1 victory at the Air Canada Centre on Tuesday night. Auston Matthews scored a pair, Josh Leivo had a career-high three points and Frederik Andersen made 33 saves to earn his 100th victory in the NHL.

More important for the Leafs was the two points, which kept them in front of the surging Islanders for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Scorching hot since Doug Weight replaced Jack Capuano behind the bench, New York entered the night just a point back of Toronto — that gap now pushed to three after the third meeting between the clubs this season.

"I think we came out and just played the right way, played fast just like our slogan says," said Matthews, referring to the "Play Fast. Play Right." mantra plastered across the team's dressing room walls. "When we do the right things we're definitely a tough team to play against."

Toronto got a better opening period

Slow starters in each of their previous two games, the Leafs got a better opening 20 minutes against New York. They got a pair past Thomas Greiss — including a career-high 21st this season for Nazem Kadri — and a perfect 12-save period from Andersen.

Head coach Mike Babcock credited the 27-year-old goaltender for stabilizing things early amid some "heavy" offensive zone pressure from the Islanders. Andersen gave up six goals to the Islanders last week in a 6-5 overtime defeat, New York also hitting Jhonas Enroth for five goals in a 5-1 decision in late October.

"I thought Freddy made some real good saves tonight and the better your goalie plays the more you settle down and the more you get dialed in," Babcock said.

Andersen had been stuck on 99 career wins for more than a week, finally landing on No. 100 against the Islanders.

"I mean it's nice, but it's more important the 26 we have as a team this year," he said.

Leivo scored the first Toronto goal, ripping a shot past Greiss after missing a glorious chance a few minutes earlier. It was the first goal of the season for the 23-year-old, getting a rare opportunity to play with rookie winger Nikita Soshnikov sidelined by injury.

Leivo was suiting up for only his fifth game this year, a healthy scratch many nights previously. Babcock said he earned another look on Wednesday night — even with Soshnikov now ready to return — when the Leafs visit the Columbus Blue Jackets to conclude a 13th back-to-back set this season.

'Confidence is earned'

"Confidence is earned; you can't give it to him," Babcock said of Leivo, who also added two assists in just under 10 minutes. "I thought he did a good job here tonight."

Kadri and William Nylander continued the barrage on Greiss before Jason Chimera brought the Islanders to within two by scoring on a penalty shot late in the second period. Chimera was stopped by Andersen on a breakaway attempt, but officials determined that his progress had been slowed by defenceman Matt Hunwick, who later scored as the goals piled up in the third frame.

Matthews notched a pair in the period, his 26th and 27th goals of the year. He's the first Leafs rookie since Daniel Marois in 1988-89 to hit the 27-goal plateau — now seven shy of equalling Wendel Clark's franchise rookie record of 34.

The 19-year-old not only leads all rookies in goals, but sits only three back of Sidney Crosby for the overall league lead.

Matthews beat Greiss with a backhand rebound on the power play and then deposited Connor Brown's feed from behind the New York goal.

"Obviously you know he's a real good player, but the NHL is a really good league and it's hard to score goals in this league," Babcock said of Matthews, who has four multi-goal games this year. "He plays on a good line and he's an elite player and very determined with an elite, heavy shot and he goes to the traffic areas and that's where you score."