Ron Hainsey and Nazem Kadri scored 37 seconds apart in the second period and Frederik Andersen made 33 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs stretched their winning run to six games with a 6-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.
Auston Matthews, with two, James van Riemsdyk and Connor Brown also scored for Toronto (14-7-0), which was coming off a 1-0 shutout of the New Jersey Devils in which Andersen made 42 saves.
Montreal (8-11-2) is winless in its last three games. After playing 10 of their first 15 games on the road, the Canadiens hoped to catch up on home ice but ended their six-game homestand at 2-3-1.
Charlie Lindgren allowed five goals (on 27 shots) for a second game in a row and was replaced at 9:39 of the third frame by Antti Niemi, who conceded a goal on four shots in his first action since he was claimed off waivers this week.
Matthews returned to the Toronto lineup after missing four games with an upper-body injury and had a good scoring chance early on. Montreal had a 16-6 shot advantage in the first frame but scoring chances were even.
Andersen had just made a smart glove save on Brendan Gallagher from the slot when the Leafs opened the scoring at 12:07. Hainsey got his first of the season with a shot from the point that Lindgren lost behind van Riemsdyk's screen.
