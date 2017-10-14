Auston Matthews scored his second goal of the game 48 seconds into overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.
Matthews finished a two-on-one counterattack with William Nylander, beating Carey Price with a bullet shot from the left circle for his fifth goal in five games this season.
James van Riemsdyk and Patrick Marleau also scored for Toronto (4-1-0), which ended a 14-game winless run against Montreal dating to January 2014.
Jeff Petry, Alex Galcheyuk and Jonathan Drouin scored for the Canadiens (1-3-1).
Montreal led 33-21 in shots in regulation time and 34-22 overall.
The Canadiens struck first as Petry took a drop pass from Drouin and fired a shot through traffic past Frederik Anderson at 2:19.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.