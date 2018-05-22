Maple Leafs part ways with assistant GM Mark Hunter

The Toronto Maple Leafs have lost another executive.

The Leafs announced Tuesday that the club and assistant general manager Mark Hunter have mutually agreed to part ways. The move comes in the aftermath of news that Leafs senior adviser Lou Lamoriello, Toronto's GM the past three seasons, is expected to take the helm of the New York Islanders.

"Following extensive discussions with Mark, he and the Toronto Maple Leafs have mutually agreed to part ways," Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said in a statement. "I'd like to sincerely thank Mark for everything he's done for this organization over the last four years and I wish him nothing but the best in the future."

The Leafs elevated assistant GM Kyle Dubas to GM earlier this month. Hunter also had expressed interest in that position.

Hunter came to the Leafs in 2014 after a successful run at the helm of the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights.