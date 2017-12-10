Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews was held out of Sunday night's game against the Edmonton Oilers with an upper-body injury.
Matthews was originally listed by Leafs coach Mike Babcock as a game-time decision, saying at the morning skate that the 20-year-old forward is: "One of those guys with bumps and bruises."
Matthews took an accidental hit to the head from teammate Morgan Rielly with 2:50 remaining in the third period of a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
He stayed on the bench and played two more shifts prior to the end of the game.
Matthews also missed four games in early November with an upper-body injury.
The Arizona native leads Toronto with 26 points in 26 games.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.