William Nylander had a goal and two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs got past the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 on Thursday night.
Auston Matthews, Dominic Moore, Matt Martin, Patrick Marleau and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Maple Leafs (17-9-1). Frederik Andersen stopped 41 shots for the win in net.
Marleau was credited with the winner despite Edmonton defenceman Kris Russell blasting the puck into his own net while trying to clear it late in the third period.
Mark Letestu, Zack Kassian, Connor McDavid and Kris Russell replied for the Oilers (10-14-2), who had a two-game winning streak snapped.
Laurent Brossoit got the start in place of Cam Talbot, who is expected to miss at least the next two weeks with injury. Brossoit made 30 saves.
The Leafs scored on their first shot of the game, 2:15 into the contest, as Nylander made a great feed on the power play to set up Matthews for his 13th goal of the season.
