JVR's hat trick propels Leafs' comeback in SO win over Stars

Mitch Marner scored the shootout winner as the Toronto Maple Leafs extended their franchise-record home winning streak to 11 games with a wild 6-5 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

Marner beat Kari Lehtonen in the third round of the shootout as Toronto stormed back from 4-2 and 5-4 deficits in the third period.

James van Riemsdyk, with the third hat trick of his career, Nazem Kadri and Patrick Marleau scored in regulation for Toronto (41-22-7). Frederik Andersen allowed three goals on 20 shots before getting lifted just past the game's midway point with an upper-body injury.

Curtis McElhinney stopped 13 shots — including two big saves on Benn during a power play in overtime — the rest of the way for the Leafs, who are now 3-2-2 since star centre Auston Matthews went down with a shoulder injury on Feb. 22.

Tyler Bozak, who also scored in the shootout, and Marner each added two assists.

Tyler Seguin, with a goal and two assists, Jamie Benn, with a goal and an assist, Radek Faska, Remi Elie and Brett Ritchie scored in regulation for Dallas (38-26-7). Lehtonen made 26 stops through 65 minutes of action for the Stars, who were playing their third game in four nights.