JVR's hat trick propels Leafs' comeback in SO win over Stars
Toronto goalie Andersen exits game in 2nd period with upper-body injury
Mitch Marner scored the shootout winner as the Toronto Maple Leafs extended their franchise-record home winning streak to 11 games with a wild 6-5 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.
Marner beat Kari Lehtonen in the third round of the shootout as Toronto stormed back from 4-2 and 5-4 deficits in the third period.
James van Riemsdyk, with the third hat trick of his career, Nazem Kadri and Patrick Marleau scored in regulation for Toronto (41-22-7). Frederik Andersen allowed three goals on 20 shots before getting lifted just past the game's midway point with an upper-body injury.
Hatty for <a href="https://twitter.com/JVReemer21?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JVReemer21</a>! 🎩🎩🎩 <a href="https://t.co/GfCDmKvKOA">pic.twitter.com/GfCDmKvKOA</a>—@NHLGIFs
Curtis McElhinney stopped 13 shots — including two big saves on Benn during a power play in overtime — the rest of the way for the Leafs, who are now 3-2-2 since star centre Auston Matthews went down with a shoulder injury on Feb. 22.
Tyler Bozak, who also scored in the shootout, and Marner each added two assists.
Tyler Seguin, with a goal and two assists, Jamie Benn, with a goal and an assist, Radek Faska, Remi Elie and Brett Ritchie scored in regulation for Dallas (38-26-7). Lehtonen made 26 stops through 65 minutes of action for the Stars, who were playing their third game in four nights.
