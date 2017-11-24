The Toronto Maple Leafs started slowly, and the Carolina Hurricanes finished fast.

Still, Toronto did enough in the middle of the game to pick up a 5-4 road win over the Hurricanes on Friday night.

The Maple Leafs (15-8-1) got four goals from different players in the second period to win for the seventh time in nine games.

Patrick Marleau's power-play goal at 5:27 of the third period was the difference for the Leafs, who were outshot 47-25.

Game Wrap: Andersen stops 38 shots as Leafs sneak past Hurricanes1:42

The Hurricanes (9-8-4) fell behind 3-0, 4-1 and 5-2 before a late rally. They lost their second straight home game, but it wasn't for a lack of effort early or late.

Carolina had a 14-4 advantage in shots in the first period, but Frederik Andersen, who had 43 saves, was strong early.

"If we didn't have Freddie tonight, I don't know what the score would be," Toronto winger Josh Leivo said.

The Leafs have made it a habit recently to start sluggishly in the first period.

"The beginning is really important," Andersen said. "We've got to be ready to play. The last three games we haven't been."

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs has a shot deflected by Scott Darling of the Carolina Hurricanes as goalie Cam Ward reacts. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The win Friday ended a two-game winless streak for the Leafs, who return home on Saturday. Coach Mike Babcock said the slow starts will be addressed.

"We're just going to talk about it and fix it because the players aren't happy," Babcock said. "I'm not happy, so we'll fix that."

The Hurricanes, coming off of a lacklustre performance in a 6-1 home loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night, didn't have anything to show for the strong start. Andersen was that good, especially on a glove save on Victor Rask near the end of the first period.

"That first period was an onslaught," Leivo said. "They just kept coming at us."

Derek Ryan, left, of the Carolina Hurricanes and Andreas Borgman of the Toronto Maple Leafs chase a loose puck. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The offence picked up for Andersen in the second period. Zach Hyman scored 52 seconds into the period and then Leivo, a fourth-line winger, added his first goal of the season. Former Carolina defenceman Ron Hainsey gave Toronto a 3-0 lead.

Andersen stopped the first 22 shots, but Derek Ryan made it 4-1 before the end of the second period.

Jordan Staal scored the first of three third-period goals for Carolina just over three minutes in. Marleau answered.

Carolina got to Andersen for two more goals, from Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin, but Andersen was able to hold off a late 6-on-5 flurry from the Hurricanes.

"Freddie was the man tonight for sure," Babcock said.